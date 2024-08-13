Former Disney Channel and Jessie star Skai Jackson has been arrested for domestic battery. This comes after the former child star got into a public fight with her boyfriend.

TMZ reports that Skai Jackson was arrested last week for domestic battery. Sources told the outlet that authorities were called to Universal CityWalk after security watched an altercation between Jackson and her boyfriend.

Allegedly, Jackson pushed her boyfriend several times. Security then “clocked” the altercation before detaining them until the police arrived.

Sources told TMZ that both Jackson and her boyfriend deny their altercation getting physical. In fact, Jackson claims that they are engaged and are expecting a baby.

The police watched the footage and saw that Jackson did push her boyfriend. In turn, she was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery and was cited before being released hours later. The L.A. County District Attorney's Office will determine if the charges are warranted.

Who is Skai Jackson?

Skai Jackson is an actress known for her role in Disney Channel's sitcom Jessie. After that series ended in 2015, Jackson starred in the spin-off series Bunk'd.

Before landing her signature role in Jessie, Jackson had roles in Team Umizoomi, Royal Pains, Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil, and Boardwalk Empire. Additionally, she had a leading role in Boardwalk Empire as well.

She also voiced Isa the Iguana in Dora the Explorer for a few years. Her other TV credits include DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders and participating in Dancing with the Stars in 2020.

On the big screen, Jackson made her major film debut in The Rebound. She continued with very small roles in Arthur and The Smurfs in 2011 before appearing as the daughter of Dwayne Johnson in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Since then, Jackson has starred in My Dad's a Soccer Mom and Sheroes.

What is Jessie about?

Jessie is a Disney Channel sitcom that aired from September 30, 2011, to October 16, 2015. Debby Ryan led the cast in the title role. Pamela Eells O'Connell created the series.

In the series, Ryan plays Jessie Prescott, a young woman from a small town who moves to New York City. She falls into a job as a nanny in a penthouse on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. She nannies four kids and their lizard.

Peyton List, Karan Brar, Jackson, Kevin Chamberlin, and the late Cameron Boyce also starred in the series. List would go on to star in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie series, Bunk'd, and Cobra Kai. Christina Moore, Chris Galya, Charles Esten, and Carolyn Hennesy had recurring roles.

Four seasons and 98 episodes were produced during Jessie's run. It was a successful Disney Channel show and led to a spin-off: Bunk'd. While Ryan did not return for the spin-off, List, Brar, and Jackson all did for Bunk'd. Miranda May starred in the entire run of the spin-off.

Surprisingly, Bunk'd lasted longer than Jessie did on Disney Channel. It began airing in July 2015 while Jessie was still airing its final season and would continue until August 2, 2024. Seven seasons and over 160 episodes were produced during its run.