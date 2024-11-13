Former Disney Channel and Jessie star Skai Jackson has announced her pregnancy.

She made the announcement via People, who broke the news. Jackson revealed she is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” Jackson told People.

Jessie star Skai Jackson's recent controversies

Even before her pregnancy announcement, Skai Jackson has been in the news. In August 2024, she was arrested for domestic battery. She got into a public altercation that turned into a fight with her boyfriend.

The reports said that Jackson pushed her boyfriend several times in the altercation. Police eventually arrived and separated the two.

At the time of the arrest, Jackson downplayed the fight. Both she and her boyfriend denied it turning violent. Jackson even claimed that they were expecting their first baby together.

Jackson is an actress who made her debut in 2006, appearing in an episode of Sesame Street. She then had roles in Team Umizoomi, Royal Pains, Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil, and Boardwalk Empire.

In 2011, Jackson's career took off when she landed leading roles in Bubble Guppies and Jessie. The former was an animated series for Nickelodeon. The latter was a Disney Channel sitcom.

She has since starred in Dora the Explorer, DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders, and Muppets Haunted Mansion. In 2020, Jackson competed in Dancing with the Stars.

On the big screen, Jackson has starred in The Smurfs and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. She recently appeared in Sheroes and will soon be seen in The Man in the White Van.

What is Jessie?

Jessie is a Disney Channel sitcom that aired from September 30, 2011, to October 16, 2015. Debby Ryan, Peyton List, the late Cameron Boyce, Karan Brar, Jackson, and Kevin Chamberlin starred in it.

The series follows Jessie (Ryan), a woman from a small town who moves to New York to pursue her dreams. She takes a job as a nanny for a wealthy family on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

As Jessie began winding down, a spin-off, Bunk'd, premiered. The new series featured List, Brar, and Jackson reprising their respective roles for the first three seasons.

It follows the kids as they head to summer camp in Moose Rump, Maine. The camp has special meaning to them, as it is the same one where their parents met.

Bunk'd ran longer than Jessie, airing seven seasons and 161 episodes from July 31, 2015, to August 2, 2024. The series was also created by Jessie creator Pamela Eells O'Connell.