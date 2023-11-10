Can the New York Jets get things back on track offensively without key pieces of the O-line? Here are our bold predictions for Week 10.

Once again this season, the New York Jets find themselves in a crucial game to keep their playoff hopes alive when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. Coming off a brutal loss, we’ll make several bold Jets predictions for this week’s game against the Raiders.

The Jets (4-4) had their three-game winning streak end in a disappointing 27-6 loss at home to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Though the Jets defense shined, holding the Chargers to 191 yards in total offense, New York’s special teams allowed a backbreaking punt return TD and the offense was impotent yet again.

In the Raiders (4-5), the Jets face a team on the fringe of the AFC playoff picture that made a coaching change two weeks ago and benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of rookie Aidan O’Connell. Las Vegas won coach Antonio Pierce’s debut last week, 30-6 at home against the New York Giants.

That said, let’s set our sites on the matchup this weekend. Here are our Jets bold predictions for Week 10 against the Raiders.

Carl Lawson will be active for Jets, pick up his first sack of season

With rookie first-round pick Will McDonald IV hobbled by an ankle sprain, veteran Carl Lawson will be dusted off by the Jets this week and will be active against the Raiders.

#Jets DL Carl Lawson was asked how would he feel if his agent came to him with a trade opportunity to get more playing time somewhere else? ‘I’ve always wanted to help the Jets win’ 😭 ‘but at the end of the day I do want to be a football player. I do wanna produce. I do wanna… pic.twitter.com/5NXAA1j4hZ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 26, 2023

Lawson has been inactive for four games this season and has not played since the Week 6 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Passed by Jermaine Johnson, Bryce Huff and McDonald on the depth chart, Lawson has just two QB pressures and three tackles in 73 defensive snaps. The Jets opted not to trade him before the deadline and coach Robert Saleh said Lawson will be counted on again this season.

He won’t play a lot Sunday, but Lawson will respond with his first sack of 2023.

Quinnen and Quincy Williams will feast for the Jets against Raiders

Not only will Lawson get his first sack, he’ll beat Quinnen Williams to that mark. Williams, the All-Pro defensive tackle has played more snaps than any Jets defensive lineman. But he has only a half sack to his credit, though he does have 31 QB pressures.

Though Saleh downplayed the sack stat and pointed out how Williams takes on double teams all the time, opening opportunities for others, everyone will be relieved when the Jets best defensive player picks up a sack Sunday.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh says sacks are a "very overrated" stat. Quinnen Williams has 0.5 sacks this season, but Saleh explains why that doesn't matter. "Unfortunately we live in a society where sack production is the measure of how good a player is and it's not even close." Good… pic.twitter.com/SHyCktguS3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2023

And speaking of Williams, his older brother Quincy is going to bounce back this week. The linebacker was far from bad against the Chargers, but he was held to a season-low three tackles. Look for Quincy to be in familiar territory with 10 tackles this week.

Nathaniel Hackett, Jets will stick with run game against Raiders

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett got a little pass happy with his play calling last week, perhaps because they faced the worst pass defense in the League or maybe because they fell behind early by two touchdowns. No matter the reasoning, it didn’t work. Zach Wilson was sacked eight times and lost two fumbles.

After the loss, running back Breece Hall (50 yards on 16 carries) fumed postgame about the Jets lack of success moving the ball. There’ll be no excuses this week. Hackett will provide a course correction, Hall will rush for more than 100 yards and exceed 20 carries.

Breece Hall my GOODNESS😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/zlsVb4SzSw — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 7, 2023

And it won’t just be Hall. The Jets will pound it on the ground with Dalvin Cook and Michael Carter contributing, as well.

Wilson remains quarterback this week despite calls for him to be benched. A potent running game will keep the heat off him.

The Jets offensive line is battered. Billy Turner is the latest Jets lineman unavailable to play this week. So, Hackett will do what’s easiest for the line, too, and choose the run over the pass.

Bonus prediction: Garrett Wilson, who had a bad fumble against the Chargers, will rebound and score his first TD since Week 2.

Jets will rebound for 20-16 win against Raiders

Last week, the Jets held Justin Herbert to 143 yards passing and sacked the Chargers QB five times. Do you think O’Connell will fare any better against the ravenous Jets defense?

Davante Adams will make one huge play for Vegas to keep this close. But the Jets will bounce back and do just enough on offense to get a huge road win.