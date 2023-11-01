The New York Jets held on to disgruntled veterans Carl Lawson and Dalvin Cook ahead of the NFL trade deadline Tuesday. So now what? Each player is unhappy with a reduced role with the Jets. And each appeared open to being traded last week.

Now, coach Robert Saleh must make it work with Lawson and Cook remaining on the roster and the Jets (4-3) fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC.

“They’re tremendous professionals,” Saleh said Wednesday. “I’m not overly worried about them. … They’re going to be needed by year’s end.”

"Might be a good thing, might be a bad thing. Ya never know." Dalvin Cook on his name being floated around in trade rumors ahead of next week's trade deadline & if he expected to be utilized more #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/xWJuVKXdMi — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 27, 2023

Lawson is in the final season of a three-year contract. He missed the 2021 season because of a ruptured Achilles but started all 17 games last season and had seven sacks off the edge.

However, he hurt his back in training camp and lost his starting job to Jermaine Johnson, who leads the Jets with four sacks, including a pair last week against the New York Giants.

Lawson was inactive last week for the third time in seven games this season. He’s played fewer than 80 snaps and has just two QB pressures and zero sacks. Johnson, Bryce Huff and rookie first-round pick Will McDonald IV have all passed him on the depth chart.

Like Lawson, Cook has made little impact on the Jets this season. The four-time Pro Bowl running back with the Minnesota Vikings, played eight offensive snaps last week and had two carries for five yards. He’s averaging 2.8 yards per carry this season with 114 yards on 41 carries, seeing little action behind the explosive Breece Hall, who scored a 50-yard touchdown against the Giants.

ESPN reported Cook was interested in being traded to the Dallas Cowboys or Baltimore Ravens but nothing ever materialized.

Joe Douglas recaps the trade deadline for the Jets: "A lot of calls, a lot of conversations…ultimately, didn't get any other deals done" pic.twitter.com/3M9Kfr3rKL — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 31, 2023

“We had talks with a lot of teams,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday. “Ultimately, we did what we felt was best for the team. Those guys are great teammates and great players. I have a feeling we’re going to need those guys a lot down the stretch. They’re assets to the team and we’re glad they’re here.”

The Jets traded wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the Kansas City Chiefs for a late-round draft pick last week. But they were unable to swing any other deals ahead of the deadline. New York had been seeking help on the offensive line and at wide receiver.