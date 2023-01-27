ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft this week and had the New York Jets making a surprising selection with the No. 13 overall pick. Kiper selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the Jets pick.

“I’m a big fan of Smith-Njigba, and I think he could be a star in the right situation,” Kiper wrote in his ESPN column. “New York likely will have a new starting quarterback in 2023, and that passer will have to get support around him.”

New 2023 mock draft https://t.co/nnbumqx9mA — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) January 25, 2023

Smith-Njigba is the top-rated receiver on Kiper’s board and was a college teammate of Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver New York selected No. 10 overall in 2022.

The Wilson pick was a smashing success this season. Wilson was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year by the PFWA after setting Jets team records for most catches (83) and receiving yards (1,103) by a rookie.

Reuniting Wilson and Smith-Njigba would give New York a pair of explosive receivers. That would hold appeal for new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was hired Thursday, and be enticing for veteran quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo, whom the Jets could target this offseason.

Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave BOTH said Jaxon Smith-Njigba is BETTER than BOTH of them. The two best rookie WRs in the league this year… Ignore them if you want. I’d listen. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 26, 2023

Smith-Njigba outperformed Wilson in 2021, setting a Big Ten record with 1,606 receiving yards on 95 catches. He was named MVP of the 2022 Rose Bowl when he caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

“The Jets had a stellar draft last year; Smith-Njigba would be a great start for this one,” Kiper explained. “And yes, I know, this makes it back-to-back top-15 picks on receivers for the Jets, but Smith-Njigba is worth it because of what he and Wilson can do together.”

Reasons why Jets may not select Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba to the Jets at No. 13 is not a given, though. He injured his hamstring in the opener this past season against Notre Dame and finished 2022 with five catches for 43 yards, limited to playing parts of three games.

Several NFL scouts reportedly believe that Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a “WR3” in the NFL. ESPN’s Todd McShay said that he believes the Ohio State WR is “not” a first round pick 👀 pic.twitter.com/FWnc3pKf6y — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 26, 2023

So, there’s a health issue at play with Smith-Njigba. He also might be somewhat of a luxury pick for New York, which needs to address serious issues on its offensive line.

The Jets must add a stud offensive tackle, and two if Mekhi Becton cannot recover from knee injuries that sabotaged his past two seasons.

In Kiper’s mock draft, tackles Peter Skoronski of Northwestern (No. 7 to the Las Vegas Raiders) and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 11 to the Tennessee Titans) were off the board before the Jets’ selection. However, highly regarded Georgia tackle Broderick Jones was still available (No. 16 to the Washington Commanders).

The Jets also need help at safety and perhaps linebacker. Safety Brian Branch of Alabama should interest New York. Kiper had him going No. 30 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But if Kiper’s pick for the Jets ends up being correct, they will have a dynamic offense with three potential playmakers at receiver, including Elijah Moore, and one at running back (Breece Hall). Add a big-time veteran quarterback to replace Zach Wilson, and the Jets offense could be downright lethal in 2023.