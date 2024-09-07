The New York Jets are just two days away from opening their 2024 season with a “Monday Night Football” matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. And it is becoming increasingly clearer to everyone, including head coach Robert Saleh, that Haason Reddick will not be suiting up for his new team Monday.

When Reddick was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jets in April, it was assumed that New York had worked out some sort of agreement with Reddick on a new contract, considering that was his biggest complaint while in Philadelphia. However, things were not as they seemed and Reddick, who held out for the entire summer and preseason, has requested a trade because he and the Jets have not come to terms on a new deal.

Now, more than five months after the trade, Reddick is technically a Jet, but it appears he will not be an official member of the roster when Aaron Rodgers and Co. face the 49ers on Monday.

Jets beat reporter Rich Cimini posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Saleh said today that it would “be fair” to say Reddick will not play against San Francisco.

That being said, Saleh indicated if Reddick shows up, the coach will not hold the extended absence against him.

“I'll stand firm that when he gets here, we're going to welcome him with open arms,” Saleh said, via Cimini. “We're going to love him up and he's going to be a part of this football team and he's going to help us win a lot of football games. He's gotta sort through the financial stuff, which is none of my business.”

Haason Reddick reportedly ready to ‘die on this sword' amid Jets contract holdout

While Robert Saleh said he will not let the holdout affect his and Haason Reddick's relationship if the edge rusher joins the Jets, it doesn't seem like we're anywhere closer to that becoming a reality.

Reddick, who would be set to become a free agent next offseason, is prepared to do whatever it takes to get a new deal, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, even though Jets general manager Joe Douglas has been adamant the team will negotiate with Reddick until he reports.

“While I’m told there has been communication between the player’s agency and the team, it’s considered a long shot for the team to have Reddick on Monday night against the 49ers, and it’s unclear if he’ll show up after that either,” Russini wrote. “This past week, Reddick drove from his home in Camden, N.J. to Jersey City, in rush-hour traffic, to attend a charity event that was 35 minutes from the Jets facility. He didn’t swing by Florham Park.

“I was told that Reddick is operating with the ‘mindset that he will die on this sword.'”

That does not seem encouraging for Jets fans who were hopeful to see Reddick, who has earned 11 or more sacks in each of the last four seasons, in Gotham Green.

The Jets kick off their season Monday in San Francisco at approximately 8:15 p.m. ET.