Aaron Rodgers has been trying to lead the New York Jets to some wins but has failed to do so, even with the recent acquisition of wide receiver Davante Adams. Unfortunately, Rodgers has been dealing with a few injuries over the season, and another one was recently added to the list.

In addition to his ankle and knee injuries, Rodgers is now dealing with a hamstring injury that may have hindered his mobility during their Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

“It is new,” Ulbrich said. “Something that kinda flared up this past game. They’re gonna assess it all week long, he’s gonna treat his butt off like he always does and don’t anticipate this affecting him in playing.”

There's a possibility that Rodgers may be on the injury report for the rest of the season with his lingering issues, but it seems as if he's going to be playing regardless.

Aaron Rodgers knows what the Jets need to win

After their most recent loss against the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show and shared what needs to happen for the Jets to turn their season around.

“In New York, good, bad, or indifferent for the last long stretch it’s been win with defense,” Rodgers said. “That’s what it’s been. We joke about being a defensive organization. They’ve had a lot of defensive head coaches, the ones that you remember, and it’s kind of been at times in-spite of the offense. We saw it last year a lot. Our defense would hold them to 13 points and lose, 12 points and lose, 17 points and lose. And offensively we just have to adjust that mindset. Instead of like, hey lets go play well, hey let’s win the game on offense.

“I think if we can think about things in that way, lets go win it on offense. Let’s not hang around and wait for the defense to get us a stop or a big turnover or the team to have a big impact play. Let’s go win it on offense and have that mindset of scoring on every possession.”

The Jets are currently 2-5, and they'll have a chance to get a win against the New England Patriots in Week 8.