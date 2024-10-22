The New York Jets are trying desperately to rescue the 2024 season. New York has made a litany of moves to go all in on this season. Most recently, they fired head coach Robert Saleh and traded for WR Davante Adams from the Raiders. However, they are still 2-5 heading into Week 8 on a four-game losing streak.

Aaron Rodgers made a shocking admission about what change is needed to save the Jets season on Tuesday's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“In New York, good, bad, or indifferent for the last long stretch it’s been win with defense,” Rodgers said. “That’s what it’s been. We joke about being a defensive organization. They’ve had a lot of defensive head coaches, the ones that you remember, and it’s kind of been at times in-spite of the offense. We saw it last year a lot. Our defense would hold them to 13 points and lose, 12 points and lose, 17 points and lose. And offensively we just have to adjust that mindset. Instead of like, hey lets go play well, hey let’s win the game on offense.”

The Jets have had defensive coaches for years. Former head coaches like Herm Edwards, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, and Robert Saleh all had backgrounds as defensive coordinators.

“I think if we can think about things in that way, lets go win it on offense,” Rodgers continued. “Let’s not hang around and wait for the defense to get us a stop or a big turnover or the team to have a big impact play. Let’s go win it on offense and have that mindset of scoring on every possession.”

One difference between this Jets squad and past teams is the talent at QB. The Jets have not had a QB like Rodgers in a long time, so it is not farfetched that New York can win games with its offense.

Aaron Rodgers make Davante Adams promise after unimpressive Jets debut

Davante Adams did not have the perfect Jets debut. He only hauled in three receptions for 30 yards against the Steelers in a losing effort.

Rodgers also spoke about Adams' debut on Tuesday, including a diagnosis of the problem and a shocking promise about the upcoming weeks.

“I thought they had a good plan,” Rodgers about the Steelers. “They played a lot of two shell you know, it was a lot of lot of vision zones, but there weren't a lot of, you know, outside freebies, other than the first play when they played, you know, to invert to that side, and I just missed the throw outside. But, you know, there was a few opportunities we had, but I think we were just kind of easing Davante in, you know, he hadn't played in a few weeks. He had a lot of feel for the offense, but there wasn't a lot of different things that we felt like we wanted to just throw him into.”

Rodgers is confident that Adams will get more involved in the future.

“I think you're going to see his role expand as we move forward,” Aaron Rodgers concluded.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 8 matchup against the Patriots.