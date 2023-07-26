It appears Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have taken care of an important piece of business before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Rodgers and the Jets have worked out terms of a revised contract, according to Mike Florio.

“The deal is done, in principle, and subject to signature,” Florio wrote in Pro Football Talk.

Rodgers had restructured his contract to facilitate a trade this offseason to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers. The restructured deal lowered the salary cap penalty for the Packers.

However, that deal needed to be reworked once he became a Jet because it called for Aaron Rodgers to be paid $1.165 million this season and a whopping $107.55 million in 2024.

It is not known what the payment breakdown is in the latest agreement.

This is the final major contract the Jets took care of either right before or during training camp. They signed All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to a massive four-year, $96 million extension with $66 million guaranteed the week before camp. That contract makes Williams the second-highest-paid DT in the NFL behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

Last Wednesday, the Jets signed their top two draft picks, first-rounder Will McDonald IV and second-round selection Joe Tippmann. Each signed a deal on the day players reported to training camp.

Aaron Rodgers is off to an excellent start in training camp. He’s developing chemistry with star receiver Garrett Wilson and has helped fuel high expectations that New York could be a Super Bowl contender despite not having reached the playoffs in 12 seasons.

The future Hall of Famer is enjoying himself so much that coach Robert Saleh expects Rodgers to play with the Jets for multiple seasons, meaning this won’t be a one-and-done tenure for the QB.