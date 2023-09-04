The New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers because they want to break their playoff drought and actually compete for the Super Bowl. However, Rodgers himself understands the work needed to make that happen, and so he wants to know if his new teammates are ready to make the necessary sacrifice as well.

Rodgers sent that message to his Jets teammates recently as they gear up for the start of the 2023 season. New York must set their sights on their goal and never lose their focus. But in order to do so, the former Green Bay Packers superstar highlighted that they must commit to it and do everything necessary to win.

“Every season there's a question you have to ask a team, whether you say it out loud or it’s innately understood. It's what do you want to sacrifice to have the season you want to have?” Rodgers said, per Newsday.

As Aaron Rodgers talked about sacrifice, though, he emphasized that it's not only about what they do on the field. What they do off the gridiron will also be as impactful as what they do during practices and in games. With that said, the Jets will have to be ready and find an answer to that question sooner rather than later.

“With your free time, what are you willing to sacrifice in order to get this thing the way we want to go?” Rodgers added. “That's a question we all got to ask ourselves this year. There’s a lot of goals right there in front of us that are actually attainable, legitimately attainable.”

It will be interesting to see how the Jets respond to Rodgers' challenge, but as the NFL icon hinted, it's really up to them how they want their campaign to go.