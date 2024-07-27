New York Jets training camp for the upcoming 2024 regular season is underway, and head coach Robert Saleh touched on a few injuries that have taken place so far in camp. Most of the players he mentioned are dealing with minor ailments that should allow them to be back on the field soon, but wide receiver Xavier Gipson's status is not looking too good at the moment.

“Tyron (Smith) is a scheduled day off,” said Saleh when asked about certain player statuses by reporters after Friday's practice. “Echols, I'll get some information on him, I'm not sure what it was. Gipson is gonna be a week or two, dealing with lower extremity, and then Jacob Hanson is gonna be a couple weeks.”

Xavier Gipson just latest in growing list of Jets injuries

Although veteran left tackle Tyron Smith had a day off, it's never a good thing to hear about injuries during the earlier parts of training camp. It is well known that the NFL season is a long grind, and the process is a year-round one. Even when players are not with the team and/or at the facility, keeping them healthy and locked in is important when dealing with the upcoming season.

Gipson is a player who is expected to contribute quite a bit to both the offensive and special teams units this year, so missing at least a week or two of training camp can sting in a few ways. For an offense that is welcoming star quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the signal caller played just four snaps, every rep can be key.

Lower extremity injury is a vague description, but based on the one- to two-week timeline, Gipson should be back in the fold sooner rather than later. That is good news for Saleh, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and the rest of the Jets' attack. The more time Gipson spends with Rodgers during this period, the better the fourth-year wideout's chances of making an impact in 2024.

Year 4 of Robert Saleh's tenure comes with big expectations

After the acquisition of Rodgers last offseason, hopes were high in Florham Park. Saleh and GM Joe Douglas were entering the third year of their partnership. Coming off his long tenure in Green Bay, Rodgers was locked in with a new start. Training camp and the preseason went smoothly for the most part. Then Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into the 2024 season. Losing their starting quarterback sent the Jets into a spiral, as they went 7-10 due in large part to inconsistent play at signal caller.

Year four will be a pivotal one for Saleh and Douglas, as the pair could lose their jobs should the team struggle once again this season. As long as Rodgers is healthy, and other key veterans such as wide receiver Garrett Wilson pull their weight, a playoff appearance is certainly within reach. If Douglas, Saleh, and their staff want to stay in place, then a couple playoff wins might help as well.