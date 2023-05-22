The New York Jets new quarterback is trending after he scored a rushing touchdown in practice. The video was posted by the Jets and showed Aaron Rodgers faking the defensive unit en route to the end zone. This comes as a surprise as he is not necessarily known for these types of plays.

Aaron Rodgers’ rushing touchdowns since his career started in 2005 only total 35. Some fans were quite happy to see Rodgers getting deep into his bag to pull this off.

Rodgers, who is at 39 years of age, is still proving that he has the legs to finish in the end zone. More than that, he can pull off these types of plays with a very energetic defensive squad led by Sauce Gardner.

Can't cap Rogers still look agile😂😂😂 — BIGJAMES (@JimmyMillionz) May 22, 2023

Aaron LOVES rushing TDs/1st downs, etc. He’s always grinned in interviews when pointing out that he can still make plays happen with his legs. — Quadzilla Town (@quadzillatown) May 22, 2023

After seeing the practice footage, Jets fans said that Rodgers should not do that unless he wants father time to catch up to him. Some have also expressed that this should not at all be a regular occurrence.

All of the negative criticism comes back to the fact that Rodgers is more of a passing quarterback. Unlike Josh Allen, fans believe that he is not the most elite at rushing.

Some also pointed out that the Jets’ defense is weak and that Rodgers getting a rushing touchdown is a testament to that.

I should certainly hope so considering there aren't any defenders on the line or LBs pressuring him on the field — Nic Earl (@Nearl33) May 22, 2023

Aaron Rodgers runs out the pocket to avoid a sack AFC East defenders:https://t.co/kIRA7kfRZn — JaydenBlue18 (@JayydenBlue18) May 22, 2023

Regardless, all of this is good fun since fans have a long way to go before the NFL season starts. Aaron Rodgers is set to make his debut for the Jets on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers will give a huge boost to their offense with his 91.1 passer rating. In his last stint with the Green Bay Packers, he totaled 3,695 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. He remains one of the better quarterbacks in the league.