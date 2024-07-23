The New York Jets made several big moves this offseason, but the biggest of the bunch might have been trading for star Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick. However, when trading for Reddick, it was clear that the Jets would have to do something about his contract, as he wanted a new deal. To this point, though, there hasn't been much progress on a deal being reached.

As a result, all eyes were on Reddick ahead of training camp. After he held out of mandatory minicamp, everyone was curious to see whether his hold out would extend to training camp. With the Jets reporting for training camp on Tuesday, it looks like Reddick won't be showing up, as he will continue to hold out as he waits for a new deal.

Jets need to figure out Haason Reddick's contract situation

This is a pretty interesting situation, because the Jets had to know what they were getting themselves into when they traded for Reddick. He was largely made available by the Eagles because he wanted a new deal that they didn't want to give him. It seemed like he'd get what he was looking for from the Jets after they traded for him, but to this point, no extension has materialized.

Considering the fact that New York traded for Reddick just months ago, it seems fair to expect a deal to get done at some point. With Reddick holding out of training camp now, though, that puts the pressure on the front office to find a way to get this hammered out sooner rather than later, because the more time the team's new star defensive lineman misses, the bigger of an issue this becomes.

The Jets will want Reddick on the field as soon as possible, because he's one of the best pass rushers in the game. He's racked up at least 11 sacks in each of the past four seasons, and he's fresh off two straight Pro Bowl campaigns. After a dominant 2022 campaign that saw him finish fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year race, Reddick took a bit of a step back in 2023, but he still picked up 11 sacks on the season.

Now that he's holding out of training camp, this becomes a much bigger issue for the Jets to handle. They want Reddick on the field, but at the same time, they want to find a reasonable solution to this contract dilemma. As camp unfolds, this will be something to keep an eye on, as everybody will be waiting to see New York's new star pass rusher in action.