New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shares his plan for him and Zach Wilson that will create debate among Jets fans. Though Jets fans are mostly excited to see the former Green Bay Packers quarterback advance the team to Super Bowl contention, Rodgers sees promise for him and Wilson in the Big Apple.

Though Aaron's arrival in New York will ultimately take any shot of the starting quarterback job from Wilson for the near future, Rodgers specifically shared his wish for Wilson to have success at the Jets' quarterback once he's done.

“I’d like to play a few good years here and then hand it off to Zach for the next 15,” via Otis Livingston of CBS News.

Zach Wilson was notably part of one of the biggest quarterback controversies in 2022 when he was benched in favor of backup quarterback Mike White, despite earning a 5-2 win-loss record in his first seven games of the year. Wilson would get to come in and play in two more games later in the year, but the struggles at quarterback most likely cost the Jets a playoff spot.

Still, Rodgers among others does not think Wilson's shot at a successful quarterbacking career is far from over. Rodgers is not only taking on a mentor role for Wilson, but supporting the young pro.

Aaron Rodgers' comment is also notable because despite considering retiring earlier this offseason, he reaffirms that he does desire to play for the Jets for multiple seasons, not just one. Hopefully the tenure of Rodgers in New York will provide fresh starts for both Rodgers and Wilson.