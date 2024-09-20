Following an uneven two weeks loaded with scrutiny and questions, the New York Jets (2-1) put forth a complete and successful effort in the Week 3 edition of Thursday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers was particularly impressive, throwing for 281 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 24-3 win against the New England Patriots. The dominant effort was a tad overshadowed by a notable interaction, however.

After running back Breece Hall capped off a 13-play, 91-yard drive with a rushing score in the second quarter, Rodgers and Jets head coach Robert Saleh had what some interpreted to be a tense exchange. Saleh appeared to go in for a hug, but the future Hall of Fame quarterback gave him a two-hand shove of sorts instead while exclaiming something. As he walked away, Rodgers looked as if he was staring directly into Saleh's soul. Considering the polarizing nature of this specific player, fans were inevitably going to run wild on social media.

There is no need for further speculation, though, as Rodgers offered some clarity during his postgame remarks.

“I didn't know he was going for the hug,” the Super Bowl 45 MVP said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. “He likes to do the two-hand chest push as well. He talks a lot about two-score leads, so I kind of gave him a push and said ‘two-score lead.' That's what happened.”

Good vibes for Aaron Rodgers, Jets in decisive win over Pats

Given the situation, it never made sense that there would be any animosity between Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh. Still, when reflecting on the franchise's history, it is easy to see why people would assume they were witnessing another dysfunctional Jets moment. Remember, though, this is supposed to be a rejuvenated Rodgers and a new era of Gang Green football.

That looked to be the case in the Meadowlands on Thursday. The offense was humming, as the 40-year-old QB sprayed the ball around to his pass-catching group. Tight end Tyler Conklin recorded a game-high 93 receiving yards on just five catches, while wide receiver Garrett Wilson made a nice touchdown grab in the second half.

Maybe just as encouraging, however, was the defense's awakening. The Jets terrorized the Patriots' offensive line, sacking Jacoby Brissett five times. The veteran signal-caller managed only 98 yards on 5.4 yards per completion. Rookie Drake Maye entered in garbage time but endured similar distress in the pocket.

Overall, this was a satisfying night for New York. The team hopes this victory, which comes against a franchise it had not beaten at home in eight seasons, symbolizes a true shift in the tides. But fans might really start to feel optimistic once they see Rodgers and Saleh get in sync on their post-TD celebrations.

Ideally, they will have plenty of chances to perfect them in a Week 4 matchup versus the Denver Broncos (0-2).