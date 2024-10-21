The New York Jets fell 37-15 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, as their excitement from the last week has suddenly crumbled amid their fifth loss of the season. Aaron Rodgers got his wish ahead of the Steelers matchup. Davante Adams has returned to his receiving corps, but it didn't show on Sunday Night Football. Adams saw nine targets, and came away with just three catches for 30 yards in his Jets debut.

Rodgers and the Jets had a comfortable 15-6 lead midway through the second quarter, but the Steelers defense showed up. The pressure from T.J. Watt and other members of the Pittsburgh front became too much for the Jets passing attack. The Jets proceeded to go scoreless for the remainder of the game. This puts the Jets right back to where they were over a week ago, leaving doubts about their overall ceiling in the 2024-25 campaign.

Rodgers, who's been known to occasionally thump the media, gave another candid response to questions on how to maintain the team's belief.

“Stop listening to you guys, number one,” Rodgers said, per Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter.

However the Jets and Rodgers want to slice it, the harsh reality is that they aren't playing good football at the moment, and their quest for a winning season couldn't be further away.

Can the Jets still make the playoffs?

Taking away from the sloppy execution in the second half from Rodgers and the offense, they had chances where they could've gotten themselves back into the game in Pittsburgh. The play-calling was questionable, especially when the Jets made drove down inside the red zone. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich and Todd Downing started the game strong, but at some point during the game, their decisions took a negative turn.

It's unclear whose idea it was to go empty-back formation on nearly every occasion when the offense was literally steps away from the end zone, but it clearly didn't pay off.

That's something the Jets will have to clean up as they try to salvage their season. Rodgers will likely have a better outcome with Adams in upcoming games, but the reunion hasn't been what they dreamed it would be thus far.