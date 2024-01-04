The Jets will try to finish out their season strong with the matchup against their rival Patriots in Week 18.

The New York Jets close out a dismal 2023 season in what should be an equally dismal match up against the New England Patriots on in Week 18. We’ll have our bold Jets Week 18 predictions, including whether they can end a 15-game losing streak to the Patriots.

In fact, that’s the one thing the Jets can play for this week. Ending the embarrassing drought that goes back to Nov. 27, 2016 would at least give the Jets some measure of satisfaction heading into the offseason.

An added benefit of winning up in Foxborough on Sunday would be the Jets sending Bill Belichick out with a loss to his most hated rival in what could be his final game as Patriots head coach.

Of course, there is little else at stake. The Jets (6-10) missed the playoffs for the 13th straight season in 2023. The Patriots (4-12) will finish last in the AFC East.

In fact, the Jets remain more interesting off the field. Aaron Rodgers has had a drama-filled week. And coach Robert Saleh had little say Wednesday about Zach Wilson’s future with the Jets.

That said, let’s examine Jets bold predictions for their Week 18 game against the Patriots.

Garrett Wilson will become second player in Jets history with 100 receptions in a season

In Week 17, Garrett Wilson proved New York right by surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season. He’s the first Jets receiver to do that since Keyshawn Johnson in 1998-99.

His next goal is to reach 100 receptions this season. He comes into play Sunday with 93 catches, which is tied with Al Toon (1988) for second-most in a season in Jets history. Brandon Marshall holds the franchise record with 109 catches in 2015.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Trevor Siemian will do everything in their power to get Wilson those seven catches. And Wilson is super motivated to achieve this goal.

Wilson’s a stud. He’s going to reach the 100-reception plateau Sunday.

Jermaine Johnson gets two sacks, finishes season as Jets leader in that category

Jermaine Johnson has had an outstanding sophomore season in the NFL. And he’s been playing at an extremely high level down the stretch making big play after big play, including a blocked punt for a safety and a pick-6 interception.

Johnson will close out the 2023 season on a high note. He will record two sacks and pass Bryce Huff for the team lead in the final game. Johnson will finish with an NFL career-high 8.5 sacks. Huff, who slowed down late in the season with his pass rush productivity, will be shut out Sunday and finish with eight.

Tyler Conklin will score first touchdown in final game this season

Tyler Conklin has been one of the few bright spots on the Jets offense this season, along with Wilson and Breece Hall. He’s third on the team with 59 catches, 11th among all tight ends in the League. The 28-year-old has caught 70.2 percent of passes thrown his way.

That’s a very good season, especially considering the Jets ineptitude on offense.

But he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 8 last season (Oct. 20, 2022). He had two that week against … wait for it … the Patriots.

Conklin breaks the end zone drought with a TD catch in the 2023 season finale against the Patriots this week.

Jets close out miserable 2023 season with ugly 15-7 loss to Patriots

Two lousy offenses. Final game of a miserable season for each team. Nothing much of note to play for. Poor weather conditions expected.

You get the idea. This is not going to be a pretty one Sunday.

The Jets will put together one solid drive all afternoon and Conklin will cash in his first touchdown. But that’ll be it. The Patriots take advantage of Jets turnovers, kick five field goals and send Belichick off with a 15-7 win.

The Jets’ losing streak is extended to 16 games against the Patriots.

A fitting end to an embarrassing season.