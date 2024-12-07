The New York Jets just got some very welcomed news on the status of wideout Allen Lazard. The franchise's second-leading receiver has not seen action since Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a chest injury. The ailment has caused Lazard to be on the IR since October 31, which has been a massive blow to quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offense. Luckily for head coach Jeff Ulbrich's team, it appears that Lazard will return soon.

According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Jets are activating the wideout from IR. New York will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

The New York Jets are in the middle of a brutal season

The Jets have had a very disappointing season for a team that came into the year with Super Bowl expectations. Owner Woody Johnson boldly fired head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start. New York has gone 1-6 since and is now out of the playoff hunt at 3-9. One of the disappointments has been the passing attack in 2024.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, posting the 25th-best QBR in the league. The Jets passing attack ranks 23rd overall and has looked largely the same throughout the year despite the midseason trade for Davante Adams. On the other side of the ball, New York's defense has also not met expectations. The unit is now giving up 22.3 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league. This stat is disappointing for what was considered a huge strength for this team heading into 2024.

Looking ahead, New York has five more games to close out the year. Two of these matchups come against the Miami Dolphins, while the other three will pit the Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, and Buffalo Bills.

Overall, this franchise is at a crossroads in its history. The organization has not made the playoffs since 2010, which is the longest drought in the NFL. Despite the disappointment of this season, this roster does carry some young talent like RB Breece Hall, WR Garrett Wilson, DE Jermaine Johnson, and CB Sauce Gardner. All four of these players will be eligible for extensions this offseason.

Whoever replaces former general manager Joe Douglas in New York must choose which of these stars should be prioritized. The ones that will not be extended must be traded soon before the Jets lose them for nothing. The upcoming NFL draft will also provide a situation where New York needs to decide what it wants to do at quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers is the oldest player in the league at 41, and it's hard to picture a scenario where he can improve next year. The legendary QB's lack of mobility due to old age and a recent Achilles tear has stood out this season.

College quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are set to be the top two QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jets are only a game ahead of the team with the No. 1 pick, the 2-10 New York Giants. Should New York continue to drop, a new quarterback is likely. It probably already is, considering that rumors of Rodgers leaving this offseason have emerged. Still, there are still five games left, and Rodgers' production should improve when Allan Lazard returns to the field.