Alijah Vera-Tucker delivered an encouraging injury update when the New York Jets opened training camp on Wednesday. The stud offensive lineman said that he’s fully recovered from a torn triceps and will be a full-go when practices begin on Thursday.

Vera-Tucker sustained the injury in Week 7 last season against the Denver Broncos, was forced to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery. Prior to the injury, he appeared to be on a Pro Bowl path in his second NFL season.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, coming off triceps surgery, expects to be full go in training camp from Day 1. And his plan is to be the right guard. As for team expectations, he says, “We should get a lot of wins.” #jets pic.twitter.com/LYNosFqIz8 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 19, 2023

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had a solid 71.8 grade per Pro Football Focus (including a 76.5 run blocking grade) despite moving between three positions on New York's o-line.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Drafted as a guard, Vera-Tucker played 232 snaps at right guard, 130 at right tackle, and 70 at left tackle in 2022 because the Jets offensive line was ravaged by injuries. Former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur often referred to AVT as “selfless.”

Alijah Vera-Tucker said Wednesday that he expects to play right guard this season. He also discussed how excited he is for this season after the Jets finished 7-10 a year ago.

“We got high hopes. There are a lot of good vibes in the building,” Vera-Tucker said. “We know we got a good roster. We know we got a good team and we should get a lot of wins.”

Those good early vibes continued Wednesday when the Jets agreed to terms with their top two draft picks, first-rounder Will McDonald IV and second-rounder Joe Tippmann. With those two under contract and Quinnen Williams signing a massive contract extension last week, the Jets do not have any players holding out of training camp.