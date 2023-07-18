Aaron Rodgers will make the most significant impact on the New York Jets when training camp begins this week. He’s not only expected to elevate the offense, but Rodgers already has shown the ability to impact the entire organization, from perception to increased expectations.

To say that Rodgers is the single most important New York Jet is not a stretch.

And it’s not a leap to say that putting Rodgers in the best spot to succeed is crucial to the Jets in 2023.

That’s why it’s so important for coach Robert Saleh and his staff to get it right when they decide which five players will start on the offensive line this season.

So, the Jets’ toughest roster decision in front of the Hard Knocks cameras at 2023 training camp is not about one position. It’s about the five-man unit which will be entrusted to keep Rodgers healthy and comfortable this season.

Mekhi Becton is X-factor on Jets offensive line

After playing one game the past two seasons because of knee issues, Mekhi Becton appears to be healthy, motivated and in the best shape of his career. He could be the linchpin to an improved offensive line. Or he may not even have a spot among the starting five.

At his best, the 2020 first-round pick is a gifted, athletic mountain of a lineman. At his worst, Becton battles weight issues, injury and questions about his commitment and desire.

Assuming he’s healthy, Becton should be a starter at one of the tackle positions. The rub here is that Becton only wants to play left tackle and the Jets have veteran Duane Brown to protect Rodgers’ blind side. Becton wants no part of right tackle because he claims practicing on that side led to his season-ending injury in training camp in 2022.

So, this could get dicey if, as expected, Brown is named the starter at left tackle. Should Becton refuse to switch sides, then a potential difference maker ends up on the bench.

That would leave veteran Billy Turner and second-year pro Max Mitchell in the mix to start on the right side. Turner has extensive starting experience in the NFL and has played previously for Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Still, he and Mitchell are best suited to be quality backups.

So, that opens the door for another option …

The Jets could move Alijah Vera-Tucker to tackle

Entering his third season, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is widely considered to be the Jets best offensive lineman. And by all accounts, AVT is back to full strength after sustaining a torn triceps in Week 7 last season.

Before the injury, Vera-Tucker appeared to be on his way to a Pro Bowl selection. He also earned praise and admiration from his coaches and teammates for starting games at right guard, left tackle and right tackle when the line was decimated by injury.

Breece Hall running wild behind Alijah Vera-Tucker#Jets pic.twitter.com/KalrGBPkSo — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) January 29, 2023

That Vera-Tucker held his own at tackle, despite not having played the position previously, means the Jets could consider slotting him in at right tackle this season if Becton refuses to play there. This is not the preferred path since AVT is considered a budding star at his natural guard position. But it’s an option if Saleh and his staff believe the Jets are better off starting either Connor McGovern, Joe Tippmann, Wes Schweitzer or Trystan Colon at right guard instead of Turner or Mitchell at right tackle.

Remember, Saleh said the best five will start, regardless of position.

Which leads us into another decision that needs to be made on the O line …

Joe Tippmann will try to unseat Connor McGovern as Jets center

The Jets landed Tippmann in the second round of this year’s draft. So, they clearly view him as their long-term answer at center. But is the future now? And if the coaches believe it is, will Rodgers agree and feel comfortable behind a rookie center?

Tippmann needs to have an extremely strong camp to unseat McGovern, a solid, respected veteran, who played every offensive snap in 2022.

That said, Tippmann could also be a massive upgrade over McGovern. He’s bigger, stronger, faster and obviously, younger. He just needs to prove he’s ready right away to take over at such an important position.

Predicting starting Jets offensive line for Week 1 against Bills

When the Jets kick off the 2023 NFL season on Monday, Sept. 11 against the Bills, here’s a stab at how the offensive line likely will look (from left to right):

Duane Brown – Laken Tomlinson – Joe Tippmann – Alijah Vera-Tucker – Mekhi Becton.

Training camp opens Wednesday. Let the competition begin.