The New York Jets keep getting injury updates, this time on both Allen Lazard and Mekhi Becton ahead of Week 13.

Allen Lazard and Mekhi Becton are expected to return for the New York Jets in Week 13 when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

Of course, this news doesn’t trump the Jets opening the 21-day practice window for Aaron Rodgers just 11 weeks after surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles. But it is significant for a dismal offense that’s desperately in need of help in all areas.

Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday in his press conference that Lazard will be playing against the Falcons after being a healthy inactive in a 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday. At the time, Saleh said Lazard needed to “recapture the edge” in his game.

The veteran wide receiver, who signed a three-year, $44 million contract in the offseason, has 20 receptions for 290 yards and one touchdown. Lazard also has numerous drops and penalties and “I don’t think he’s played up to his standards,” Saleh said last week.

The Jets need a trustworthy counter at receiver to Garrett Wilson, who has 66 catches this season and is largely double-teamed on every snap. After Lazard, the Jets' next most productive wide receiver is rookie Xavier Gipson, who has seven receptions.

"He's gonna be here for the next year-and-a-half. He's gonna be a part of this." Robert Saleh talks about why Allen Lazard was inactive today: pic.twitter.com/OZFeKNDKHp — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 24, 2023

Jets may also get Duane Brown, Wes Schweitzer, Justin Hardee back soon

Saleh said he “feels good” about Becton returning from a low ankle sprain this week after the massive tackle missed the Dolphins game. The coach added that “we’ll see how this week goes” if their other starting tackle, Duane Brown, can return from a hip injury that’s sidelined him since Week 2.

Perhaps lost in the Rodgers news Wednesday is that guard Wes Schweitzer and special teams ace Justin Hardee also will have their practice windows open after being on injured reserve.

Schweitzer has not played since Oct. 29 against the New York Giants because of a calf injury. When he returns, he’ll replace practice squad lineman Xavier Newman at right guard, the spot vacated by Alijah Vera-Tucker who’s out for the season with a torn Achilles.

Hardee has been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 8. The Jets have struggled mightily in coverage and returns without their special teams captain.

The Jets (4-7) need positive developments. They have lost four in a row and will start Tim Boyle at quarterback for the second consecutive game.