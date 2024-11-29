A knee injury clouded the playing status of running back Breece Hall earlier in the week. However, the New York Jets will likely have their starter on the field in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, per the New York Post's Brian Costello.

Hall has only exceeded 100 rushing yards once this season during the Jets' 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Despite that, Hall is 12th in the NFL among players with at least nine games played, with 93.9 all-purpose yards per game. So it isn't as though Hall is having a bad year; it's just that all the team's controversies have drowned out their limited offensive successes.

Jets' future is in flux, or is it?

Some key pieces like Hall, Sauce Gardner, and Garrett Wilson will likely be around for years, but the coaching staff and quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not. Wilson recently discussed his relationship with Rodgers and is looking ahead to next season while on the Up & Adams with Kay Adams show.

“Obviously, I've really valued getting to know him over the last two years, and the way I've approached this season coming into it was that this was our one chance to go and get it. So anything on top of that is like a cherry on top if he wants to come back. Obviously, it hasn't gone how we expected and wanted it to go, but with that said, it's still been a blessing, and it's still something I'll value for the rest of my life. So either way, I'm fulfilled, and besides the fact we haven't won, I just want to do what's best for him.”

Rodgers wants interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich to stick around into next season.

“I’m definitely all in on ‘Brick,’” Rodgers said via NBC Sports. “I love ‘Brick.’ But, again, that’s out of my control. I mean, I’m not gonna say, ‘Brick or nothing.’ You know, I need to see how I’m feeling. Obviously, I would love to play for ‘Brick’ again. He’s a fantastic human being. But, you know, there’s a lot of things that can change in the next six weeks. There could be some really good feelings coming out of this, or there could be wholesale changes.”

From his statements, 2024 isn't likely to be Rodgers' last season, and retirement isn't on his mind just yet.

“I feel like I've been kind of year to year,” Rodgers stated. “Obviously, last year getting hurt, my whole focus was trying to get back in the season. Again, when you're 40 going on 41 years old, you're obviously close to the end of your career. If it's New York, they have to want me to be here, then the new GM and new staff all have to want me to be with the Jets, and then body-wise, I gotta see how I’m feeling and sign up to go back to the grind.”

The Jets host the Seahawks on Sunday, December 1, at 1:00 p.m. EST.