Not only does it seem like an Aaron Rodgers trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets is imminent, but he’s been trying to recruit other players to New York — including Atlanta Falcons newest signing Calais Campbell.

The defensive end told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson that Rodgers texted him during free agency to join the Jets so “they can win a Super Bowl together.” Although Campbell reportedly had similar offers from both New York and Atlanta, the 36-year-old veteran ended up taking his talents south.

“It was appealing to have him text you, but I kept getting a feeling that Atlanta was a special place,” Campbell told Anderson on the latter’s podcast, The Crew, on Thursday. “It was a tough decision.”

The Falcons signed the former Baltimore Ravens star to a one-year contract earlier this offseason to shore up the defense. Campbell is a Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Man of the Year with 15 years of NFL experience with the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Ravens.

The Denver, CO native is a former second-round pick out of Miami, playing in 227 games and starting in 208 since he was taken with the 50th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

“Campbell is no longer a player that is going to wreck opposing offenses on his own. He’ll be a rotational defensive lineman in Atlanta, but his impact will have a lasting impact,” wrote Sports Talk Atlanta on Thursday.

“Not only will he be able to mentor the youth in the building, but his actions also carry some weight. Players around the league will take notice that this isn’t the same Falcons organization…that will have a lasting impact in free agent cycles for years to come.”

Although Calais Campbell is certainly an important signing on what should be a much-improved Falcons team in 2023, it lends even more credence to the belief that Aaron Rodgers is going to be a New York Jet before the start of the NFL season.