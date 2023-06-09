Zach Wilson is taking ownership of why he’s no longer the starting quarterback for the New York Jets. So, instead of pouting about being the backup to Aaron Rodgers, Wilson is doing his best to learn all he can from the future Hall of Famer who was brought in to replace him.

When asked about what could have been a dicey situation after Rodgers was acquired from the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason, Wilson was frank in his answer.

“I can’t be bitter. I didn’t perform well,” Wilson said.

"Of course I would like to be the guy. At first, you're not always happy about that. But I'm extremely psyched that out of any QB we could've brought in, it was him." Zach Wilson on the Jets' trade for Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/BdGAdmOdKb — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 9, 2023

That’s the most honest self-assessment we’ve heard from Wilson since he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s 8-14 in 22 starts with a 55.2 percent completion percentage and 18 picks to 15 touchdowns. He was benched twice last season for ineffective play.

“Of course I would like to be the guy,” Wilson said. “At first, you're not always happy about that. But I'm extremely psyched that out of any QB we could've brought in, it was him.”

Zach Wilson, Aaron Rodgers forging good Jets relationship

Wilson’s boyhood idol was Rodgers. And the two have built a friendly relationship the past two years. Wilson shared Friday that he and Rodgers spent time together in California early this offseason before the trade with Green Bay happened.

Rodgers said Wilson has been “incredible” to partner with in New York and joked that the 23-year-old “hasn’t made my life hell every day.” That was in reply to a comment Wilson made at the end of last season when asked how he’d react to a veteran quarterback being acquired by the Jets.

Wilson said he spent time with Rodgers in January in California not even talking football, just hanging out. Said it is cool that Rodgers is now here. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) June 9, 2023

On Friday, Jets coach Robert Saleh described how impressed he’s been with Wilson's handling of the demotion.

“I give him a ton of credit because it’s hard to do what he’s been asked to do,” Saleh explained. “To be the second overall pick, to have two years of playing a lot of football, then be asked to take a backseat to watch and learn from another man. Very humbling to be in his shoes right now. But … he’s been very positive through this whole thing.”

Wilson admitted that “right now, I’m having a ton of fun, more fun than I’ve had.”

Perhaps with the pressure off, an opportunity to learn from his mistakes and from the legendary QB who’s now his teammate, Wilson will thrive and become the quarterback the Jets believed they were drafting two years ago. Saleh said as much earlier in OTAs.

Certainly, this feels like an important reset to Wilson’s career. And he’s taking the right first steps on the new path.