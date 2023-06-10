It appears the New York Jets dodged a bullet after an injury scare with CJ Uzomah on the final day of OTAs Friday.

Connor Hughes of SNY reported Saturday that Uzomah is fine and did not return to practice for precautionary reasons after it appeared the tight end sustained an injury to his right leg. Uzomah is expected to be a full go when the Jets open training camp in July.

Uzomah was in distress and favoring his right leg after trying to catch a pass from Aaron Rodgers in a drill Friday. He hopped on his left leg, dropped to all fours and then limped to the locker room with members of the training staff by his side. There was no update on his condition after the workout.

#Jets TE C.J. Uzomah appeared to injure his right leg while going out for a pass from Aaron Rodgers in drills. Came off the field limping badly. pic.twitter.com/lkShD0gVe5 — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) June 9, 2023

The 30-year-old is an important part of the Jets offense. He’s looking to regain top form playing with Rodgers this season after catching 21 passes for 232 yards from quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco in 2022. Uzomah had an NFL career-high 49 receptions and five touchdowns with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

Conklin led Jets tight ends with 57 receptions last season but missed OTAs with an undisclosed injury. The Jets also were without running back Breece Hall, tackles Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton and defensive lineman Micheal Clemons, among others, at OTAs.

Rodgers bounced back from a calf injury two weeks ago at the voluntary workouts. He closed OTAs by taking part in 11-on-11 drills for the first time Friday.

The Jets canceled mandatory minicamp next week since training camp begins a week early with New York playing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 3.