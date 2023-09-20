The NFL offered the New York Jets an explanation and possibly mea culpa. Likely neither would sit too well with Jets coach Robert Saleh.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the NFL told the Jets that a key penalty against them in a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week should not have been called.

John Franklin-Myers was penalized for a roughing the passer penalty that prolonged an eventual scoring drive for the Cowboys late in the first half. On Wednesday, the League admitted the referees blew the call and that the hit on Dak Prescott was legal.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Too little too late for the Jets.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh is waiting to hear from @NFLOfficiating on a call at 2 pm about the @J_FranklinMyers roughing the passer call vs #Cowboys, ‘there’s nothing I can coach to make that differently, he got pulled down, his face still hit the hip above the knee which is still… https://t.co/ulmMqdY5Dq pic.twitter.com/ceL3qAFQ4k — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 20, 2023

The Cowboys were leading 10-7 at the time and the Jets had just grabbed some momentum minutes earlier on a 68-yard TD pass from Zach Wilson to Garrett Wilson. The penalty extended the Cowboys’ drive and they eventually scored on a short touchdown pass by Prescott and then added a two-point conversion.

Though the Jets followed by kicking a field goal, it was a major swing in the game.

“There’s nothing I can coach differently because (Franklin-Myers) got pulled down, his face hit the hip, still above the knee which is still legal,” Saleh explained earlier in the day. “Everything about it was legal.”

Micheal Clemons was also flagged for roughing the passer on Prescott’s TD pass. That too was a questionable call, but not nearly as egregious as the one Franklin-Myers was whistled for.

Sore feelings aside, the Jets (1-1) look to bounce back from this when they host the New England Patriots (0-2). The Jets are looking to end a 14-game losing streak against the Patriots, dating to Dec. 27, 2015.