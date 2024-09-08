The New York Jets are in a bit of an awkward position with their general manager. Jets GM Joe Douglas is entering the final season of his contract without an agreed-upon extension, per NFL.com. This is rare for an NFL team general manager, but the parties seem to be okay with this situation.

Douglas signed a six-year deal with the team in 2019, and has made several changes to the team. This includes signing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the 2023 season. Despite his efforts, the Jets haven't found postseason success. The team has yet to make the AFC playoffs with Douglas as general manager. This upcoming season is the last chance for the team to do that under Douglas' initial contract.

New York is in action on Monday against the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 1 play.

The Jets are desperate for a postseason run this year

The 2024 campaign feels like a last chance for so many different people involved with the Jets. That includes the GM Douglas, but also head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh is 18-33 as head coach with the franchise, and needs to find wins in his fourth season with the team.

Another Jet who is looking for success is Rodgers. The veteran quarterback lost the entire 2023 season due to an achilles injury he sustained in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers came to New York as a second chance in 2023, after spending more than a decade with the Green Bay Packers. The window on Rodgers' career is close to closing, and the 40-year-old gunslinger would love to have another chance to reach the Super Bowl. 2024 may be his last shot to do exactly that.

Douglas played a role in bringing in both Saleh and Rodgers, so Jets ownership clearly wants to see how this experiment plays out before re-signing the GM. Time will tell if the gamble pays off for New York, who are starved for an NFL Championship. The Jets have only one Super Bowl victory, and that was with the great Joe Namath in 1968. The team has made a few AFC Championship game appearances since then, but New York hasn't been able to return to the title game since that miracle year. New York hasn't even made the playoffs since 2010.

The GM has a great deal of experience in the NFL. Before coming to New York, Douglas worked as vice president of player personnel with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2019. He also worked in scouting for the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens. Douglas worked with three different Super Bowl championship teams, so it makes sense that the Jets might show him some more patience. Those included two Ravens teams and an Eagles team that won the Super Bowl in the 2017 season.

The Jets and 49ers play Monday at 8:15 Eastern.