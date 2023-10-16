The MetLife Stadium turf nearly gobbled up another New York Jets star Sunday. And Garrett Wilson clearly has seen enough.

Wilson called the turf “garbage” after he barely escaped serious injury during New York’s 20-14 upset win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The stud wide receiver appeared to catch his foot in a seam in the turf trying to make a cut in the second quarter. Wilson went down and then came off the field, where he was examined in the medical tent.

Garrett Wilson injured in the MetLife turf pic.twitter.com/NHwm5G6Paa — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 15, 2023

Wilson returned on the next offensive series for the Jets but played the rest of the game with a limp. The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year said he was “OK” after the game, even though he left the field in the fourth quarter for the second time in the game.

The near injury didn’t stop Wilson from leading the Jets with eight catches for 90 yards, including a 33-yard reception in the third quarter. That doesn’t include a long catch and run that put the ball on the Eagles’ nine-yard line in the third quarter but was negated by a penalty called against Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Aaron Rodgers sustained serious injury with Jets at MetLife Stadium

The Jets lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers four plays into the season when he caught his foot in a seam in the turf while being sacked in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Rodgers ruptured his Achilles and had surgery days later.

Incredibly, Rodgers was on the Jets sideline Sunday, wearing headsets and standing without the aid of crutches nor walking boot. The 39-year-old has said he’s going to try everything in his power to defy odds and return to the Jets lineup before the season ends.

The Jets would love for that to happen. They’d also love for the turf at their home field to stop swallowing up their best players.