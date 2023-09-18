As if losing 30-10 to the Dallas Cowboys wasn’t bad enough, the New York Jets lost stud wide receiver Garrett Wilson for the final two minutes of their Week 2 game on Sunday. However, head coach Robert Saleh provided a positive injury update postgame.

“Garrett had the wind knocked out of him,” Saleh explained.

Wilson was shaken up on a deep ball down the left sideline in the closing minutes of a lost game. Defensive pass interference was called on the play, but more importantly, Wilson was helped off the field and into the medical tent. After a brief time there, Wilson emerged and headed straight to the locker room.

GARRETT WILSON WITH THE SPEED 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/w3v0RgeCur — PFF (@PFF) September 17, 2023

The Jets clearly dodged a bullet with their best offensive player. Garrett Wilson had a scintillating 68-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the second quarter, New York’s only TD in the game. Wilson has both of New York’s offensive touchdowns this season, having caught one as well against the Buffalo Bills in a 22-16 win in Week 1.

The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year caught two passes for 83 yards on Sunday.

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was being evaluated postgame for a knee injury that occurred late in the game. Williams had six tackles, including two for a loss, Sunday after leading the Jets with 11 tackles in Week 1.

Safety Tony Adams and nickelback Michael Carter II were each knocked out of the game in the first half and didn’t return, though Saleh said Carter was held out as a precaution.