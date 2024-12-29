As New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers goes through the struggles, the team loses once again in blowout fashion to the Buffalo Bills, 40-14. While the Jets star in Rodgers had his own issues with the officiating, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich had a puzzling answer when being asked to assess the offensive lapses.

In the contest, Rodgers threw for 112 yards to go along with zero touchdown passes and two interceptions compared to Josh Allen on the Bills who had two throwing scores and 182 yards. When Ulbrich was asked by a member of the media about Rodgers' performance, the interim head coach would say candidly that he “didn't get to see a whole lot of the offense” according to SNYJets.

“I've got to look at the tape,” Ulbrich said. “Honestly, I didn't get to see a whole lot of the offense. I was doing a lot of defensive adjustments, especially in that first half and a good part of the third quarter. We'll see when I get a good look at the tape.”

Jets' Aaron Rodgers gets “proud” statement from Davante Adams

There has been an immense amount of talk and speculation about the future of Rodgers with the Jets, even when the team has attempted to put pieces around him. One of those pieces is star wide receiver Davante Adams who spoke about his teammate in New York and formerly of the Green Bay Packers saying he is “proud” of him for playing at 40 years old.

“Being 40 years old and being able to play this game at the level expected is not easy to do. He's done a hell of a job. I'm proud of him and I let him know that every time we get out there on the field.”

At any rate, the Jets have one more game left to end the season on a good note as they take on the Miami Dolphins which is currently scheduled for Jan. 5.