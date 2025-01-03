Will Aaron Rodgers return to the New York Jets? That's been the question circling since the Jets' season turned into a disaster. Following head coach Robert Saleh being fired, Jets general manager Joe Douglas was also fired. The common denominator is owner Woody Johnson. Despite Rodgers's ominous comments, NFL insider Zack Rosenblatt said on the Scoop City Podcast that he sees him returning to East Rutherford.

“I don’t think it’s a 0% he comes back for what it’s worth,” Rosenblatt said. “I think Woody will let whoever the GM or Coach is to have a say in that. But I don’t know if there is a GM or Coach that wants a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers and all that comes with it ultimately.”

“It’s week to week just hearing the tone of the way Aaron’s talking about his future. You start in January; he says I could see myself playing for three or four more years. You get to the season; things are going a little bad. Are you going to come back to the Jets, do you think you have a few more years?

Aaron Rodgers's future with the Jets is uncertain

Although he's in his age-41 season, he's performed well, considering the circumstances. On the season, Rodgers has thrown 3,623 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. While the numbers aren't like his MVP statistics, they're impressive. After multiple in-season changes, the Jets still went out and got who Rodgers wanted.

As a result, the Jets traded for Davante Adams to give Rodgers another weapon. Although they have Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, the quarterback wanted a trustworthy target. Despite the reunion, it didn't solve the ownership problems. Rosenblatt explained the details leading up to the end of the season.

“You get deeper, deeper into the season, he’s taking shots at Woody Johnson, making jokes about his son cutting him potentially,” Rosenblatt said. “Then you get to the end of the season, and the other day, he’s talking about how I need some time to put my feet in the sand to reconsider what I want out of the future and if I want to keep playing. He’s done this in the past before.”

I think the implication is more that he thinks he isn’t going to be with the Jets anymore,” Rosenblatt said. “That if he retires, he might not admit this, but I think it will be dictated by if other teams want him or not. If they don’t, he might say he was going to retire the whole time.”

Regardless, the Jets and Rodgers will have to mend the rift if the franchise wants another year of the former MVP with the team.