In the midst of organizational upheavals and headline-grabbing trades, the New York Jets are now facing an unusual internal controversy, this time involving their most iconic fan. Ed Anzalone, famously known as “Fireman Ed,” has levied a notable accusation against the team, claiming they are deliberately reducing his visibility on the videoboards at MetLife Stadium during games.

Fireman Ed, a figure synonymous with Jets home games for his energetic leading of the “J-E-T-S” chant while donning a firefighter's helmet, voiced his concerns.

“I don't know exactly what's going on, but they're phasing us out,” Anzalone expressed via Instagram. He noticed this change during the Jets’ recent games against the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills, where his traditional screen time seemed conspicuously reduced.

“Last night in particular—although on the Denver game also—last night in particular, we scored a touchdown and normally as a tradition we're always put on the screen,” he explained.

Fireman Ed is unhappy with the way he's been treated lateley

Anzalone is particularly perplexed about the timing, noting that his encouragement is most critical when the Jets are on defense. “Something is going on, so please let me know if you know something,” he appealed to his followers, signaling a plea for clarity on the situation.

The backdrop to Anzalone's grievances is a turbulent period for the Jets. The team recently saw a coaching change, with Jeff Ulbrich stepping in as interim head coach following Robert Saleh's dismissal. Moreover, the Jets made a significant move in the NFL trade market by acquiring star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, a move that reunites him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This high-profile transaction comes as the team strives to salvage a season that has begun with a disappointing 2-4 record.

Fireman Ed has been a fixture at Jets games for decades, often captured by cameras as he leads spirited chants that energize the home crowd. His reduced presence on the stadium screens is not just a personal issue for Anzalone but touches on broader questions about fan engagement and stadium atmosphere.

As the Jets prepare for their upcoming road games and a return to MetLife Stadium on October 31 for a Thursday night clash against the Houston Texans, the resolution of this unusual dispute remains to be seen. Whether this reduction in screen time is an oversight or part of a larger strategy by the team's production team, it has undoubtedly struck a chord with a beloved figure whose contributions to the fan experience at Jets games are legendary.