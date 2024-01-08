What is Joe Douglas cooking with the Jets?

Aaron Rodgers is not going to get any younger or any less susceptible to injuries. The New York Jets are starting to learn their lesson. This is after struggling to find an offensive engine since the first week of NFL action. Robert Saleh had to go with Zach Wilson then Tim Boyle for a while. They would then conclude the season with a win through the help of Trevor Siemian. To avoid these conundrums in their system again, Joe Douglas has a plan in store.

Joe Douglas posits that the Jets have a high probability of landing a veteran quarterback next season. All of this is in pursuit of backing up Aaron Rodgers once he gets fatigued or, in a very unfortunate circumstance, injured. This will be their backup plan to prevent things from going south just like what happened this season, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

The Jets could be seeing how good the Joe Flacco model has been doing for the Cleveland Browns and want to replicate it. Moreover, they found more success with an older Trevor Siemian over their young backups like Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle. A lot of old-school gunslinging and IQ are acquired over time for one to be considered a veteran. Not to mention, they will also bring in a lot of leadership and intangibles off the field.

There will be a lot of veterans available for signing next season. Douglas' Jets along with Robert Saleh will have a lot of time to discern who the perfect fit will be before Week 1 hits once again.