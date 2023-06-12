Aaron Rodgers attended the Tony Awards ceremony at the United Palace theater in Manhattan on Sunday night, and while it should have been a normal event for the New York Jets quarterback, he quickly went viral for rather hilarious reasons.

During the live broadcast of the event that celebrated the best of the best of the 2022-2023 Broadway season, Rodgers was shown looking really lost as he watched the awarding. Fans were quick to poke fun at the new Jets star, with many mocking him for being there when he obviously didn't want to.

@Hassel_Chris Spotted Aaron Rodgers in the audience at the #TonyAwards and he couldn't look more lost. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/F5SZt5cwBF — Julie Frye (@cyschick) June 12, 2023

“I just saw Aaron Rodgers in the audience at the Tony Awards. My man has accepted every invite he got to a major NY event,” one commenter wrote.

Another one said, “I know Aaron Rodgers plays for the New York Jets but WHY is he at the Tony Awards? He looks so clueless.”

A third Twitter user couldn't help but wonder what's in the mind of Rodgers at that moment, saying: “I absolutely need to know what Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was thinking from the audience of the Tony Awards as the Shucked cast started their number about loving corn.”

“Aaron Rodgers at the Tony’s is truly sketch comedy,” another commenter shared.

Here are some more of the most hilarious reactions to Rodgers' short Tony Awards cameo:

I’m dying laughing at this pic of aaron rodgers at the Tony Awards 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wrDu7hrYPR — sam tastad (@samtastad) June 12, 2023

No one is more surprised to see Aaron Rodgers at the Tony Awards than Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/CrretqRbWQ — Vs. (@JFD8) June 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers at The Tonys is like Nathan Lane at The ESPYS #Tonys pic.twitter.com/w32IkxGAML — mattmerchant (@midmerch) June 12, 2023

Whatever Aaron Rodgers is doing in the Tony Awards on Sunday night, one thing is clear: he gave the Jets faithful, NFL fans and other casual viewers a good laugh.