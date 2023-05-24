The New York Jets are bringing in former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza for a workout, according to Adam Schefter.

San Diego State University recently announced that there were no findings linking Araiza to rape and gang rape allegations, which surfaced in October 2021. A criminal case also concluded that Araiza should not be charged. A civil case trial is set for October 2023.

In its statement, San Diego State said that Araiza “was not a named respondent in the university’s investigation.”

“While the university cannot provide specific information related to its student disciplinary proceedings and investigations, or specific information related to student records, it can confirm that none of the former students named in the civil suit are now the subject of an active investigation,” SDSU said. “In addition, they are not currently enrolled, active students or affiliated with any athletics activities.”

Araiza was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round in 2022 after earning unanimous All-American honors in his final college season in 2021. He earned the starting punting duties in training camp but the Bills released him two weeks before the 2022 regular season after the allegations surfaced.

The Jets had Braden Mann doing their punting for the last three seasons but released him last month. The Jets had the 25th-best net average per punt last season.

Veteran Thomas Morstead is the only punter currently on the Jets roster. If the Jets decide to sign Matt Araiza to a contract, they’ll have to choose between a 14-year former Pro Bowl punter or a player who’s never kicked in an NFL game.