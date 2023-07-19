As New York Jets training camp begins, Mekhi Becton is entering a make-or-break season in the NFL. After battling weight issues and playing only one game the past two seasons because of knee issues, Becton looks the part of a being a difference maker for the Jets in 2023.

Certainly Alijah Vera-Tucker, the tackle’s teammate on the offensive line, thinks so.

“His vibes are high … he looks like a beast,” Vera-Tucker said Wednesday.

The third-year guard also noted Becton is “hungry” to have a big season.

The Jets did not pick up the fifth-year option on Becton’s rookie contract, so the 2020 first-round pick likely will be a free agent when this seasons ends. Coach Robert Saleh also has said in so many words that Duane Brown likely will start at left tackle. That means Becton would move to the right side, but he plans to fight for his preferred spot on the left side during camp.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Becton appears to be in the best shape of his career. That’s a major step forward because when Becton is at his best, he is a massive, athletic linemen.

Veteran Billy Turner and second-year pro Max Mitchell could also figure into the tackle competition. Figuring out the starting five on the offensive is one of the biggest storylines of Jets training camp.

“If we remain healthy, we’re going to have a good O Line,” Vera-Tucker said.

Speaking of health, Vera-Tucker said he’s good to go after sustaining a torn triceps in Week 7 last season.