On a day when the NFL world was aghast by the news of Patrick Surtan II's record-breaking new contract, the New York Jets were still bathing in the glow of making a deal of their own by extending former fifth-round pick Michael Carter II, handing their speedy slot cornerback a three-year, $30.75 million deal on Monday.

Taking the microphone for the first time since his big financial windfall was announced, Carter II thanked the Jets for their generosity and their belief in him as a player, as he doesn't want to play anywhere else.

“It's super exciting. I couldn't imagine being anywhere else. And I really believe, even when I first got here, that we would be able to win a lot of games here, and I wanted to be a part of that,” Carter II told reporters. “And, you know, from day one to be where we started to now and, you know, the growth of myself personally, of the team, and now signing this extension, you know it means the world, and I'm thankful to the Jets for seeing the value in me and putting the trust in me, the faith in me, so I'm just super grateful that they really believed in me as a fifth-round, 5-10 pick from Duke.”

After having the unfortunate irony of being the second Michael Carter drafted by the Jets in 2021, bringing a whole ‘nother level of irony to his II suffix, Carter II has become one of the bright spots of New York's defense, with a chance to grow alongside his fellow cornerbacks like Sauce Gardner heading into the future.

And the best part? Now that the other Michael Carter is a member of the Cardinals, he's the only show in town from a marketing perspective, which can pay unforeseen benefits in a town like New York.

Robert Saleh is excited to have Michael Carter II in the slot for the Jets

Asked for comment on Carter II's new contract by ESPN, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had nothing but nice things to say about his slot cornerback, noting that he would be an even bigger star if he played a more attractive position.

“He's so reliable,” Saleh told ESPN. “He doesn't get as much fanfare, but he's as reliable as any nickel there is in football.”

While Carter II may not be the biggest, tallest, or most marketable defensive back on the Jets, he truly is one of the best nickelbacks in the NFL, having amassed 185 tackles, a sack, two fumbles, and two interceptions in his career so far, to go along with 23 passes defensed. If Carter II can just play with a little more flash, who knows, maybe he'll be endorsing Buffalo Wild Wings alongside Gardner in no time.