By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Mike White took accountability for the New York Jets’ brutal loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17, admitting he didn’t live up to the standard expected of him.

The Jets got officially eliminated from playoff contention after the Seahawks destroyed them on Sunday, 23-6. The team’s offense was non-existent as they failed to score a touchdown, and White certainly didn’t make it any better with his two interceptions and horrendous 23-of-46 pass completion.

Speaking to reporters after the game, White didn’t use his recent injury as an excuse for his struggles. Instead, he shared that he simply failed to meet the expectations everyone had on him, especially after replacing Zach Wilson as QB1 for the Jets.

“Listen, I was cleared to play by the doctors. The guys in that locker room deserve a certain standard and I knew what I was signing up for. I was cleared by the doctors. I practiced all week. Basically what I’m saying is there’s a standard that those guys deserve and I did not live up to that standard or play to that standard today,” White explained.

It’s certainly the worst game Mike White played for the Jets, and unfortunately, it just had to be in a game that they really couldn’t afford to lose.

At least White took responsibility for the disastrous showing and didn’t point fingers.

As for the Jets, it’s undoubtedly a disappointing turn of events after it looked like they were going to end their 12-year playoff drought. Now, they’re back to the drawing board heading to the offseason.