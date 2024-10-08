The New York Jets fired Robert Saleh, and the NFL media is working overtime to figure this one out for a move to happen just five weeks into the 2024 NFL season. Reports say the head of security escorted him out of the building, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers had this news run by him first from owner Woody Johnson. Per SNY's Connor Hughes, the latest rumor is that the players' reaction to the firing is, “How does this fix the offense?”

“Shocked. Stunned. Surprised. These are the adjectives that have been given to me by the multiple Jets sources on the management, coaching and player level after the news broke that the team has decided part ways with Robert Saleh after the Jets started this season with a 2-3 record.

“From my understanding, this was not a [general manager] Joe Douglas decision. He and Saleh had been getting along and in lock step throughout the duration of this year and past years since they've been working together. This was an ownership decision.”

Jets owner Woody Johnson explained his rationale for the move in a team statement.

“This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.”

Considering most of the AFC East is experiencing some kind of dysfunction, it seems unwise to pivot away from Saleh so soon.

Jeff Ulbrich can't fix Jets' inability to block

Controlling the line of scrimmage is the beginning and end of how football is played. At no point during Robert Saleh's tenure has the team adequately fixed the offensive line.

Johnson named Jeff Ulbrich the team's new interim head coach. Ulbrich, who was formerly the Jets' defensive coordinator and a linebacker in his playing days, will not suddenly fix or have the secret sauce to improve the team's pass protection.

“Jeff Ulbrich will serve as our Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team. I believe he along with the coaches on this staff can get the most out of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason,” Johnson said.

Tackles Morgan Moses (51.2) and Olumuyiwa Fashanu (49.0) are among the bottom 10 tackles by PFF grade. John Simpson's 62.2 PFF grade ranks him the No. 44 guard out of 70.

The trenches have been a problem all season. Quinnen Williams isn't playing well, and neither are the edge pass-rushers. The Jets' best players have been their secondary, like corners D.J. Reid and Sauce Gardner.