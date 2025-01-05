For the 13th time in 14 seasons, the New York Jets have nothing to play for in the final week. Even with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, they were a four-win team that could not string together good performances. Ahead of their Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins, the Jets banner was held upside down. Nothing could define this season any better.

ESPN's Jets beat reporter Rich Cimini responded, “So was the season.” @cfrydenb summed it up with, “Dumpster fire from top to bottom. Well done, Woody Johnson.” And Jets fan and Underdog Fantasy podcaster Dan Hanzus referenced Seinfeld with “Jets going with the George Costanza Method in '25.”

Hanzus's post references the iconic Seinfeld episode where George Costanza does the opposite of everything he would normally do. It ends with things looking up for Jerry's irreverent friend. Maybe after a dismal season in East Rutherford, Woody Johnson will do the opposite of his gut reaction moving forward. But Jets fans know better than to hold their breath.

The Dolphins do have something to play for in Week 18, although the chances are slim. They need the Denver Broncos to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs backups and a win to make the playoffs. While the Jets could play spoiler for their division rivals, this season should not end with a win.

The Jets enter 2025 with massive questions

The Jets are in Year 14 without making the playoffs, the longest active streak in the NFL. Only the NHL's Buffalo Sabres have an equally long streak on the line this season, currently sitting at 13. The quarterback has never been more of a question than it is now after a disappointing season from Aaron Rodgers.

If Rodgers comes back, it may be the end of Garrett Wilson's run with the Jets. The first-round pick from 2022 has spoken publically about his frustrations with the team since they added Davante Adams. Even though Wilson has 1000 yards in all three of his seasons, Rodgers hit Adams on multiple occasions where he otherwise would have hit Wilson.

The Jets could get a massive break by Rodgers retiring at the end of this season. While he is in his forties and put together the worst year of his career, there is no guarantee he will do this. If he comes back, they may be stuck with a quarterback well over the hill and another upside-down season. Their draft position prevents them from taking one of the top two quarterbacks, as of now.