After getting released by the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr will be finding a new home this offseason. Where that new home will be remains to be seen, though, as there are several teams that are interested in signing Carr. One such team is the New York Jets, with reports coming to the surface that Carr is “leaning” towards signing with them currently.

The Jets appear set to kick the can on Zach Wilson after an ugly 2022 campaign, and they have been aggressive in pursuing Carr and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers early on this offseason. However, it seems like they may be locking in on Carr, and fans were a bit mixed in their reactions as a result of this news coming to light.

Derek Carr if Aaron Rodgers chooses the Jets and he has to sign with the Panthers or Saints pic.twitter.com/4gWcNV4PKL — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 5, 2023

Joe Douglas when he calls Derek Carr and tells him Aaron Rodgers wants to be a Jet

pic.twitter.com/aPKV6shSwZ — Vinny & Tha Jets (@VinnyandthaJets) March 5, 2023

The Jets might really have a strong possibility to choose between Derek Carr & Aaron Rodgers 🤔😈 #JETS pic.twitter.com/1SrUOEjLNs — Your Girl or Mother's Favorite (@Darealseanmoney) March 6, 2023

So basically Derek Carr’s preference is the #Jets and if Aaron Rodgers plays for a new team in 2023 it’ll also be the Jets. Joe Douglas and co. sitting pretty right now, but it’s a very cautious situation. This week will be one of the most important in franchise history. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr? If I’m a Jets fan I’d sooner put the ball in the hands of Derek from StepBrothers. — Mokeski’s Tailor (@fittedsweats) March 6, 2023

It seems like some fans are a bit wary of whether or not Derek Carr can actually turn their team around. After a tough season with the Raiders, those concerns are valid. Some fans also want to see what the deal is with Rodgers, who is likely going to make a decision on his future with the Packers at some point this week.

This is an extremely important week for the Jets, and that doesn’t seem to be lost on their fans. Whether or not they end up with Carr, Rodgers, or another quarterback will play a huge role in determining whether or not they are able to put together a winning campaign in 2023. And for that reason, it makes Carr’s potential desire to join the Jets a very noteworthy story to keep an eye on moving forward.