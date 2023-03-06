After getting released by the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr will be finding a new home this offseason. Where that new home will be remains to be seen, though, as there are several teams that are interested in signing Carr. One such team is the New York Jets, with reports coming to the surface that Carr is “leaning” towards signing with them currently.

The Jets appear set to kick the can on Zach Wilson after an ugly 2022 campaign, and they have been aggressive in pursuing Carr and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers early on this offseason. However, it seems like they may be locking in on Carr, and fans were a bit mixed in their reactions as a result of this news coming to light.

Live and breathe the NFL?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

It seems like some fans are a bit wary of whether or not Derek Carr can actually turn their team around. After a tough season with the Raiders, those concerns are valid. Some fans also want to see what the deal is with Rodgers, who is likely going to make a decision on his future with the Packers at some point this week.

This is an extremely important week for the Jets, and that doesn’t seem to be lost on their fans. Whether or not they end up with Carr, Rodgers, or another quarterback will play a huge role in determining whether or not they are able to put together a winning campaign in 2023. And for that reason, it makes Carr’s potential desire to join the Jets a very noteworthy story to keep an eye on moving forward.