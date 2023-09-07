New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook is coming off of shoulder surgery this offseason, but he is reportedly a full go for Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills after the team got good early returns in practices last week, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Jets brought in Dalvin Cook during training camp. Him being fully healthy is great news for the Jets, who have Breece Hall coming back from a torn ACL. Cook not being limited would give the Jets some time to ease Breece Hall back into things this season. It will be interesting to see how the snaps are divided between the two.

The Jets have a ton of expectations this year. They brought in Aaron Rodgers to a team that seemed to have everything but the quarterback. The Jets have weapons with Garrett Wilson and Hall returning, along with the additions of Cook, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard. The defense is stout as well, with stars like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

It will be a big test for the Jets on Monday night, as they face a Bills team that has been a contender in the AFC over the last couple of seasons. Not only is it an opportunity to make a statement, it is a big game against a divisional opponent.

It will be interesting to see how Aaron Rodgers and Cook fare. They used to play on rival teams, and now they will be in the backfield together trying to win a Super Bowl.