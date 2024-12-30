The New York Jets reportedly have claimed former Washington Commanders defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mathis was claimed by multiple teams on the waiver wire, with the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions attempting to claim him as well, according to Rapoport. With the Jets having the highest priority on the waiver order out of those four teams, he ends up in New York.

The Jets will have Mathis through the 2025 season, so he will be with them for the last game of the season against the Miami Dolphins, and likely stay with them for next year to bolster the 2025 defensive line for New York. However, those plans could change, as the Jets are bringing in a new general manager and head coach for the 2025 season. The new pairing will have to decide what to do with the defensive lineman going into next season.

Mathis was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Commanders. However, he missed all but one game in his rookie season with a knee injury, and has played in 10 and 12 games in the following two seasons, according to Pro Football Reference.

Mathis was cut to make room for defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who returned from injured reserve for the Commanders' 30-24 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

The Commanders have good depth at the defensive tackle position, especially with Allen returning to a group that includes Daron Payne and rookie Jer'Zhan Newton. The interior defensive line is a strength for the Jets as well, headlined by Quinnen Williams, so either way, Mathis will have to earn his role on the team moving into 2025.

It will be worth monitoring whether or not Mathis will play in the Jets' final game this season, or if he will wait and gear up for 2025.