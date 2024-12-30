The New York Jets head coaching vacancy has lingered since they fired Robert Saleh midway through the season. However, they have their first interview for the position, former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The latter coach has coached for 13 seasons, leading the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

He had a modest 26-40-1 record with the Commanders but didn't have much going for him. A constant quarterback carousel, in addition to an underwhelming defense, didn't make matters easier. However, the Jets could provide some cushion for Rivera despite the instability.

Rivera is a head coach who demands respect. Although quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a veteran and a pro, his future is uncertain. Still, he's one of the only veterans on the team. For the most part, the Jets have a young core. Players like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are still on the rise for their potential.

Implementing a head coach who preaches discipline and commitment will be huge. However, much of the question will be if Rodgers remains with the team. He's teased about staying or possibly leaving. Regardless, Rivera could be in a prime position to lead a young team with a ton of talent, even if there's uncertainty.

Ron Rivera isn't the only name in the Jets head coaching search

Although Rivera is the first interview, he's likely not the only name the franchise has an interest in. For example, they've had interest in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have been key names in the search. Those two have transformed the culture in Detroit, along with head coach Dan Campbell.

Even if a head coaching opportunity presents itself, both Johnson and Glenn are skeptical. They've achieved massive success with the Lions and want to sustain it. Plus, the Jets owner, Woody Johnson, hasn't been raved about by players or former members of the organization.

New York might want to explore all possible options before sticking with Rivera. He's not a bad coach in the slightest, but keeping options open is a must. Guys like Glenn and Johnson offer potential, as evidenced by what Detroit has done. However, going with the reliable is never a bad option either.

Not to mention, the Jets could stick with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. He's received Rodgers's stamp of approval, considering the direction the team was heading in. No matter what, there's plenty of time for the franchise to make a thorough decision on who the next head coach will be.