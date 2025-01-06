The New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins 32-20 to finish off another disappointing season. While the offense looked great in this game, it was far too little far too late. The climax of this season came in the press when The Athletic ran a story smashing owner Woody Johnson and his managerial styles. Johnson told the New York Post that the accusations in the article about his son Brick Johnson's involvement were not true.

“I think the article is a typical smear piece — unsubstantiated,” Johnson told Brian Costello. “Nobody really stood up and put their name on anything. It’s absolutely untrue. Everything was out of context. When you’re losing games, it gives people the artistic license to kind of do what they want.”

“He has no role in the organization,” Johnson said of his 17-year-old son Brick. The prep school student was accused of giving out a game ball after the Jets win over the Texans, which players thought was odd. No one expected Woody Johnson to confirm these reports, but considering the upcoming hiring cycle, it is important to note.

The Jets fired Robert Saleh after their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Jeff Ulbrich won three games as the interim coach and now a new general manager and coach are coming to New Jersey.

What is next for Woody Johnson and the Jets?

The Jets interviewed Mike Vrabel for their head coaching vacancy before their Week 18 game against the Dolphins. While he was the Titans' coach, he led them to three playoff appearances and the one-seed in 2021. The Jets have made three playoff appearances since 2006.

Hiring Vrabel would be a great answer to the Jets' revolving door at head coach. But the New England Patriots also have a coaching vacancy and are interested in the former Pats defender. Johnson could respond by bringing in a former Jets defensive player, Lions DC Aaron Glenn. But he does not have the head coaching experience that Vrabel does.

The Jets need a new general manager after firing Joe Douglas in November. A different Athletic article outlined how Johnson strong-armed Douglas into making many moves he did not want to do. The vacancy is important to fill as the Jets need to improve through the draft considering their salary cap situation.

This also could have been the last game for Aaron Rodgers, who eclipsed 500 career touchdowns. If he decides to retire, he would do a big favor for the Jets who could replace him with a rookie. If he comes back, it could be another tough year in New York.