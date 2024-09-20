The New York Jets defeated the New England Patriots 24-3 on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. Head coach Robert Saleh's squad came to play after splitting their first two games of the 2024-25 regular season. The bitter rivalry between the Jets and Patriots goes back decades, which was more than enough to energize the sidelines. Aaron Rodgers spearheaded a 13-play, 91-yard drive to give New York a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and they never looked back. Rodgers returned to the sidelines, after the score. His game face still on, as he proceeded toward his coach.

Rodgers was all business. The interaction between he and Saleh, which left Jets fans oddly concerned when the clip made its way online, was just the same. In the video that went viral in a hurry on X, formerly Twitter, Rodgers is seen with a stern facial expression and is muttering some words as he pushes back on Saleh's celebratory hug.

It looked like a big deal. But as it turns out, it really wasn't at all.

Saleh shed some light on the interaction after the game. In a chilled manner, the Jets HC told reporters that the hug/push was misleading. He said that Rodgers reminded him they finally got the defense a two-score lead, which has been their focus for this season. Sure, that's a fine reason to hug/push a person.

Aaron Rodgers gave his own response to the hug/push with Robert Saleh

Before the Week 3 win, the Jets' defensive players hadn't been given a cushion that they could use to their advantage. They were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, where their 7-3 first-quarter lead was squandered by 13 straight points from their opponent. Then in Week 2, despite ultimately pulling out a 24-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans, the Jets had to claw their way back after going down 7-0 to begin the game. A push/hug was necessary on Thursday.

Rodgers explained the sideline interaction, and also the funny nature of his relationship with Saleh.

“He’s not a big hugger, Rodgers said, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt on X, formerly Twitter. I didn’t know he was going for the hug. He likes the two-hand chest push. He likes talking about two-score leads so I gave him a push and said two-score lead.”

Now that the Jets defense has gotten ahead by a couple of touchdowns, it'll be interesting to see how strong this team looks when they have to make a comeback again. But judging by the way Rodgers and Saleh had the offense locked in during the Week 3 victory, it could be a while.