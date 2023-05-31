Robert Saleh found an indirect way to answer a direct question about the New York Jets interest in free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“No, we love our current group (of wide receivers),” the Jets coach said Wednesday. “I know there was some stuff (interest) with Odell (Beckham Jr.). Other than that, we love our group.”

The Jets briefly flirted with Beckham before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason. But there doesn’t seem to be any interest in pursuing Hopkins, who shockingly was released by the Arizona Cardinals last week.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson highlights a talented receivers group for the Jets. Wilson set Jets rookie records for catches (83) and receiving yards (1,103) in 2022. Saleh believes the 22-year-old can be even better this season.

“He’s a juicy route runner,” Robert Saleh said. “He’s gotten a lot stronger. And his mental make-up, his internal drive, is second to none. I’m excited for him this year.”

Wilson is joined by veteran newcomers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, each of whom played with the Jets new quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers. They also added the speedy Mecole Hardman to a mix that includes respected veteran Corey Davis and former second-round pick Denzel Mims.

Saleh said Cobb, 32, can “still play the game at a high level” and that signing him was “a no-brainer.” The coach added that Davis, 28, is the “epitome of a teammate” and an “asset to the football team.”

Cobb is rehabbing an injury and Davis is away from OTAs since he and his wife are expecting a child. Rodgers is limited at the voluntary workouts with a calf injury but is “fine,” per Saleh.