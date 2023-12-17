Robert Saleh said 'it's a week-to-week league' trying to explain how Jets could lose so badly after such an inspired victory.

There wasn’t really much for Robert Saleh to say after their 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Nor did he offer up a good reason why they fell flat after the Jets' uplifting win a week prior against the Houston Texans.

“It’s a week-to-week league,” Saleh said about an embarrassing loss following a huge win. “But again, it starts and ends up front. We’ve got to be better up front.”

That was a common theme in the coach’s postgame media availability. Saleh seemed most chapped about how the Jets were absolutely blown up at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball Sunday. Even when asked if this shutout loss was embarrassing.

“Yeah,” Saleh conceded. “Whenever you get beat up front, it doesn’t feel good.”

Jets put forth another horrendous showing on offense against Dolphins

The Jets managed only 103 yards of total offense and were shut out for the first time this season. It was their worst offensive performance in what has been a heinous showing on that side of the ball all season long.

New York has now scored 10 points or fewer in six of 14 games this season. It’s been even worse recently, when the Jets have scored eight points or fewer in four of their past seven games.

The Jets defense gave up 30 points or more for the third time in the past five games.

Jets miss playoffs for 13th straight season

Not surprisingly, the Jets (5-9) were eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th straight season.

That this horrible showing Sunday came seven days after a 30-6 romp against the Texans makes it that much worse. Zach Wilson had no time in the pocket and didn't come close to replicating his AFC Offensive Player of the Week effort. And the quarterback, who was pressured on 80 percent of his dropbacks, was knocked out of the game in the second quarter with a concussion.

“Credit to them,” Saleh said of the Dolphins.

Not much of an answer on a day Saleh, his staff and his team offered up very few answers as the Dolphins took it to them.