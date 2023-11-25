Jets head coach Robert Saleh's explanation on Allen Lazard's benching against the Dolphins only made the situation more ominous.

Allen Lazard was one of the top free agent signings by the New York Jets this past offseason. But that didn’t stop coach Robert Saleh from making Lazard a healthy inactive for the Jets’ 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday.

Despite Lazard’s struggles this season, it was a surprising move considering the lack of playmakers the Jets deploy on offense. Still, the Jets coach was so displeased with the wide receiver's play that he decided to put Lazard in street clothes for what turned out to be New York’s fourth straight loss.

“One, I wanted to give some of the younger guys an opportunity to play and, two, it’s kind of a challenge to see if he can recapture the edge in who he is and the player we have a lot of faith in,” Saleh explained.

"He's gonna be here for the next year-and-a-half. He's gonna be a part of this." Robert Saleh talks about why Allen Lazard was inactive today:

When pressed for further explanation, Saleh didn’t hold back.

“I don’t think he’s played up to his standards and … obviously there are parts of his game that need to get better,” he said.

Lazard has only 20 receptions for 290 yards on 41 targets this season. The 27-year-old has been plagued by drops and committed his fair share of penalties. This after he signed a three-year, $44 million contract during the offseason with $22 million guaranteed.

Jason Brownlee replaced Lazard, but Jets offense was miserable again in loss to Dolphins

Undrafted rookie Jason Brownlee started in Lazard’s place and had two catches for 20 yards Friday.

All in all, it was another brutal day offensively for the Jets, who managed 159 total yards, only 52 through three quarters, with Tim Boyle starting at quarterback in place of the benched Zach Wilson.

After the game, Saleh said offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will continue calling plays. And one would imagine that Lazard will be back in uniform soon, perhaps even next week when the Jets (4-7) host the Atlanta Falcons.