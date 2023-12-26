Will Robert Saleh regret jettisoning Joe Flacco and Elijah Moore when the Jets face the Browns Sunday?

Robert Saleh has no qualms about the New York Jets’ decision to move on from Joe Flacco and Elijah Moore this past offseason. But he could have some regrets after the Jets visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

Flacco and Moore each landed with the Browns after being dumped by the Jets. It’s been an upgrade for each player since the Browns (10-5) can clinch a playoff berth Sunday and the Jets (6-9) were eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th straight season two weeks ago.

It can be argued the Jets sorely missed each and that it's helped affect Saleh' job security. Flacco was 1-8-0 in 11 games (nine starts) from 2020-22 as New York’s No. 2 quarterback but has played well in Cleveland.

When Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending ruptured Achilles in Week 1, Flacco lobbied to return. But the Jets stuck with Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle, and eventually added Trevor Siemian to the practice squad. That threesome has quarterbacked the Jets to the worst offense in the NFL this season.

“We love Joe, first and foremost,” Saleh said Tuesday. “It’s just the decision we made in terms of the quarterback room and how we developed it over the course of OTAs and training camp.”

Robert Saleh talks on not giving Joe Flacco a call earlier in the season: "We love Joe first and foremost… it's just a decision we made." pic.twitter.com/4hc8hUeSmx — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 26, 2023

Joe Flacco has gone on to help save Cleveland’s season. The 38-year-old has started four games and the Browns have won three straight ahead of their clash with the Jets on Sunday. He has thrown 10 touchdowns, including three last week in a 36-22 win at the Houston Texans. Jets quarterbacks have 10 TD passes all season, eight by Wilson, who’s out again with a concussion.

“Every decision we make comes with deep thought and logic,” Saleh said about not re-signing Flacco. “There’s no regret there.”

Robert Saleh offers cryptic take on trading Elijah Moore to Browns

As for Moore, the Jets traded the enigmatic wide receiver to the Browns in the offseason for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, which helped New York acquire Rodgers.

The 23-year-old asked to be traded last season when his targets and playing time dipped. Moore has an NFL career-high 54 receptions this season but has done little damage in the passing game and has one touchdown. However, the Jets failed to adequately replace Moore and have missed a No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson all season.

#Browns WR Elijah Moore says he’s not focused on playing #Jets, his former team, but would mean little more to clinch playoff spot by beating them. pic.twitter.com/cQaOEAn7tB — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 26, 2023

When asked to discuss why the Jets moved on from Moore, Saleh offered a cryptic reply.

“Probably a conversation for another day,” he said.

Maybe that other day will be Sunday when Flacco and Moore could prove the Jets really needed them all along this season.